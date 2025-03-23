Is Tyler Herro Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Hornets vs. Heat)
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is listed as questionable on Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets with a left hip contusion.
This is bad news for the Heat, as they can't afford to have Herro out of the lineup if they want to snap their 10-game losing streak. Miami has fallen all the way to the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference and is looking like anything but a playoff team at this point in the season.
Herro, who is averaging 23.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game this season, has not missed a game since March. He also played in Miami's home loss to the Hornets back on March 10, finishing with 21 points, three rebounds and two assists.
Oddsmakers at DraftKings have the Heat favored in this game -- despite their losing streak -- which is a good sign that Herro and Bam Adebayo (both questionable) could suit up in this matchup. However, bettors are going to want to wait for them to officially be listed as available before wagering on this struggling Heat team.
This story will be updated with Herro's official injury status for Sunday's game.
