Is Tyler Higbee Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bills vs. Rams)
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee is working his way back from an ACL injury and had his practice window activated last week.
Now, the Rams have listed him as out for Week 14 against the Buffalo Bills.
Earlier in the week, Rams head coach Sean McVay had said that Higbee had a chance to be activated to the roster, but it appears they take it slow with their starting tight end.
Last season, the veteran tight end was a solid option for Los Angeles, catching 47 passes for 495 yards and a pair of scores in 15 games.
Here’s a look at how to bet on this Rams passing game in the prop market in Week 14.
Best Matthew Stafford Prop Bet for NFL Week 14 vs. Bills
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
With Higbee out in Week 14, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford may be the player to wager on in the prop market – especially since he’s played really well over his last five games.
- Passing Yards: 248.5 (Over -115/Under -114)
- Passing Touchdowns: 1.5 (Over -125/Under -105)
- Interceptions: 0.5 (Over -103/Under +100)
I absolutely love Stafford’s touchdowns prop this week, as he’s thrown for at least two scores in five of his last six games, throwing for 14 touchdowns in total over that stretch.
It’s not a coincidence either, as Stafford’s hot stretch started when Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp returned to action.
Nacua has multiple 100-yard games over the last few weeks, and Stafford has led the Rams to five wins in their last seven games. While Buffalo has only given up 16 passing scores this season, I think the Rams will rely on their air attack often – especially since they may fall behind (they’re underdogs in the game).
Stafford is a steal at -125 to throw a pair of scores on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.