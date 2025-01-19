Is Tyler Higbee Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Rams vs. Eagles)
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee was limited to just 23 percent of the team’s offensive snaps in the wild card round against the Minnesota Vikings due to a chest injury.
However, Higbee was able to practice this week, and he’s not listed on the Rams’ final injury report ahead of their divisional round clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.
This is great news for Los Angeles, as Higbee was heavily involved in the game plan in the wild card round. Despite playing just 12 total snaps, Higbee was targeted five times by Matthew Stafford, reeling in all five of those looks for 58 yards.
It was easily his best start to a game since he returned from a torn ACL late in the regular season, Higbee only played in three regular season games for Los Angeles, catching eight of his 12 targets for 66 yards and two scores. He didn’t play more than 41 percent of the team’s snaps in any of those games.
Now, the Rams are hoping that Higbee can help open things up for their offense against a tough Philly defense on Sunday.
Here’s a look at how to bet on him in the prop market in the divisional round.
Best Tyler Higbee Prop Bet for Divisional Round vs. Eagles
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Tyler Higbee OVER 3.5 Receptions (+125)
While this may look like a no-brainer off the bat since Higbee caught five passes in just 12 snaps, there is a reason why his receptions prop is at plus money.
First off, the Eagles allowed the fourth-fewest receptions to tight ends during the regular season. Secondly, it’s expected to be very cold and potentially snowy during the Eagles-Rams matchup, which could make it tough to throw the football.
Still, I think there is some value at +125 for Higbee to clear this prop. He had four catches in Week 18 (even though Matthew Stafford didn’t play) before turning in the five-catch showing in the wild card round.
With Cooper Kupp looking like an afterthought in this offense, I wouldn't be shocked if Higbee is second – behind Puka Nacua – in targets this week.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
