Is Tyler Higbee Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Rams vs. Saints)
The Los Angeles Rams opened the practice window for tight end Tyler Higbee – who is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last season – this week.
While that’s a step in the right direction, the Rams have still ruled out the veteran tight end for Sunday’s matchup with the New Orleans Saints.
Higbee’s absence means yet another week of the Rams leaning on Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua in the passing game, and both players have had big games in recent weeks.
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite prop for the Rams pass catchers in Week 13.
Best Puka Nacua Prop Bet for Week 13 vs. Saints
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 6.5 (Over +100/Under -130)
- Receiving Yards: 80.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +115
In four of his last five games, Nacua has 98 or more receiving yards, clearing the 100-yard mark in three of those contests. The only game that he failed to reach this number, he was thrown out for throwing a punch during a skirmish and was limited to just one catch.
So, I’m gladly taking the OVER on Nacua’s receiving yards in Week 13.
Since returning from his own knee injury, Nacua has nine or more targets in every game that he’s finished, picking up seven, nine, seven and nine receptions. He should have a big day against a Saints defense that ranks 30th in the NFL in passing yards allowed.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.