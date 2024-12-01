Is Tyler Lockett Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Seahawks vs. Jets)
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett missed practice time this week, but he is expected to play in Week 13 against the New York Jets after not receiving a final designation on the team’s injury report.
Lockett has not missed a game this season, and he’s coming off a two-catch game where he played 64 percent of Seattle’s snaps.
Seattle is looking to remain atop the NFC West, and having Lockett in action will be important against the Jets, who have allowed the second-fewest passing scores in the NFL this season.
So far this season, Lockett has 59 targets, 38 receptions, 495 receiving yards and a pair of receiving touchdowns.
Here’s how to wager on him in the prop market in Week 13 against the Jets.
Best Tyler Lockett Prop Bet for Week 13 vs. Jets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 2.5 (Over -135/Under +105)
- Receiving Yards: 31.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +210
In a tough matchup, Lockett may be a player to fade on Sunday.
The Jets rank 11th in the NFL in EPA/Pass, and Lockett has made just eight catches on 13 targets in his last four games. He has not caught more than three passes in a single matchup.
The Seahawks have leaned on DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the passing game as well, so don’t be shocked if Lockett has another game with limited catches on Sunday.
