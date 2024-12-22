Is Tyreek Hill Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been limited in practice for a good chunk of the 2024 season due to a wrist injury, and this week was no different.
However, Hill is listed as questionable on the Dolphins’ final injury report with the wrist injury and a personal matter heading into Week 16 against the San Francisco 49ers.
This is huge news for the Dolphins, as their other star receiver – Jaylen Waddle – is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s contest.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Hill is expected to suit up on Sunday -- which is a major boost for the Miami offense.
Miami is on the outside looking in of the playoff picture in the AFC, and it needs to win out and get some help to make the postseason.
Hill, who finished the 2022 and 2023 season with over 1,700 receiving yards, is in the midst of a down year heading into a tough matchup with San Francisco.
On the season, the star wideout has 67 catches for 805 yards and five scores. He’s averaging his fewest yards per game since his rookie season.
Here’s a breakdown of how to bet on Hill in the prop market in Week 16 -- if he suits up.
Best Tyreek Hill Prop Bet for Week 16 vs. 49ers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 6.5 (Over +110/Under -135)
- Receiving Yards: 74.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Anytime TD: +110
The 49ers rank eighth in the NFL in EPA/Pass this season, so Hill isn’t going to have an easy time getting open in this matchup.
When it comes to his props, I’m looking to fade Tyreek’s receptions prop at 6.5. He has only picked up seven or more catches in three games this season, and one of those came all the way back in Week 1 – one of two times he cleared the 100-yard mark in 2024.
Even with Waddle doubtful the Dolphins have not been able to get Hill the ball often this season. Plus, he only has three instances all season where he’s seen double digit targets, which significantly lowers his ceiling in this prop.
