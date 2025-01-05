Is Tyreek Hill Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Dolphins vs. Jets)
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been playing through a wrist injury all season, and he’s officially listed as questionable for Week 18 against the New York Jets on Sunday.
Hill is also listed with an illness on the Dolphins’ injury report, but he was able to log a full practice on Thursday – a good sign for his chances of suiting up in this matchup.
Hill has yet to miss a game this season, and he’s just 61 yards away from cracking the 1,000-yard mark in the 2024 season.
Overall, Hill has 79 catches for 939 yards and six scores this season, as his numbers have taken a hit with Tua Tagovailoa missing five games so far in the 2024 campaign.
Tagovailoa is expected to sit once again in Week 18 due to hip injury, meaning veteran backup Tyler Huntley will start for the second straight week.
Huntley was the quarterback in Miami’s Week 17 win over the Cleveland Browns, and he found Hill nine times (on nine targets) for 105 yards. While Hill failed to find the end zone, it was by far his best game with a backup quarterback in action this season.
Now, Hill has the 1,000-yard mark in sight in a must-win matchup for Miami’s playoff hopes. With a loss, the Dolphins would be eliminated from playoff contention.
Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have set Hill at +160 to find the end zone in this matchup – there currently aren’t any receiving yards props for Hill available in this game.
I don’t mind targeting Hill to score in such an important matchup, especially with Sauce Gardner out for the Jets. However, New York has been stingy against the pass, allowing just 17 passing scores on the season – tied for the best mark in the NFL.
Both Hill and Jaylen Waddle are questionable for Miami in this matchup, but Mike McDaniel is optimistic that Waddle will suit up. The Dolphins are set as 1.5-point underdogs in their must-win Week 18 clash.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
