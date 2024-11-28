Is Tyreek Hill Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Dolphins vs. Packers)
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been dealing with a wrist injury in the 2024 season, and it caused him to be a limited participant in practice earlier this week.
Despite that, Hill is off the injury report and expected to suit up on Thanksgiving for the Dolphins against the Green Bay Packers. Hill is not listed with an injury designation on Miami’s final injury report for Week 13.
This is great news for the Dolphins, who have won three games in a row to get back in the mix for a playoff spot in the AFC.
Miami is an underdog in this game, but quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been on fire since returning from a concussion, leading the Dolphins to 23 or more points in five straight games.
Hill, who is usually a massive part of the Dolphins offense, hasn’t had a signature breakout game since Week 1, and he comes into this matchup with 49 catches for 571 yards and three scores on the season.
Here’s a breakdown of his prop bets for Week 13 now that he’s set to suit up against Green Bay.
Best Tyreek Hill Prop Bets for Thanksgiving Game vs. Dolphins
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 5.5 (Over +125/Under -165)
- Receiving Yards: 63.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +140
Oddsmakers have set Hill’s receiving props in a similar area ever since Tagovailoa returned, and in those five games he has cleared 5.5 receptions twice and 63.5 receiving yards twice.
This isn’t a great matchup for the Dolphins passing game, as the Packers rank No. 10 in the NFL in EPA/Pass on defense.
Furthermore, Hill saw himself work behind Jonnu Smith, Jaylen Waddle and De’Von Achane in the Dolphins passing game in Week 12. Smith and Waddle both had over 80 receiving yards and Achane found the end zone twice against New England.
Hill’s big–play ability makes him tough to fade in a yardage prop, but I don’t mind taking him to finish with less than 5.5 receptions in Week 13.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.