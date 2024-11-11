Is Tyreek Hill Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Dolphins vs. Rams)
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is listed as questionable for Week 10 against the Los Angeles Rams, and it appears that his status is “truly up in the air” for this game, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Pelissero revealed that the Dolphins may not know the status of their All-Pro receiver until pregame warmups, as Hill is dealing with a wrist injury that he aggravated this week. The injury initially occurred in a joint practice during training camp with the Washington Commanders.
Hill is having by far his least productive season in Miami, averaging just over 55 yards per game after putting up over 1,700 receiving yards in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
With Tua Tagovailoa back the last two weeks, Hill has played a little better, tallying 72 and 80 receiving yards in his two matchups.
However, should bettors trust him to perform at a high level even if he’s banged up?
Here’s a look at Hill’s prop bets for Week 10 – if he does play against the Rams.
Best Tyreek Hill Prop Bets for Week 10 vs. Rams
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 5.5 (Over +105/Under -135)
- Receiving Yards: 75.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Anytime TD: +135
It’s pretty wild to think that Hill hasn’t cleared 100 yards or found the end zone since Week 1 of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Dolphins star hasn’t been able to get loose against opposing defenses as often, and Tagovailoa’s absence not only hurt Hill’s production, but the entire Miami offense.
If Tyreek doesn’t play, Jaylen Waddle and De’Von Achane will likely be the biggest beneficiaries on offense.
However, I don’t mind Hill as an anytime touchdown scorer pick against a Los Angeles defense that was torched by Jaxon Smith-Njigba in Week 9 and has allowed 15 touchdown passes in eight games, the sixth most in the league.
If Hill plays, it’s hard to fade him in any prop given his big-play ability. He is always a threat to turn a catch into an 80-yard score because of his one-of-a-kind speed.
