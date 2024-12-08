Is Tyreek Hill Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jets vs. Dolphins)
Once again, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill missed time in practice this week as he manages a wrist injury that he’s dealt with for the entire 2024 season.
Despite that, Hill is off the injury report for the Dolphins in their Week 14 matchup against the New York Jets.
It’s been a tough season for Hill offensively, as he’s averaging his fewest yards per game (54.5) since his rookie season in the NFL. In addition to that, Hill has just four touchdown catches after leading the league with 13 last season.
He has found the end zone in three of his last four games, and he’ll look to stay hot against a Jets defense that ranks 11th in the NFL in EPA/Pass this season.
Here’s a breakdown of Hill’s props for Week 14.
Best Tyreek Hill Prop Bet for Week 14 vs. Jets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 5.5 (Over +115/Under -150)
- Receiving Yards: 65.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +115
The Jets have allowed the fewest passing scores (nine) in the NFL this season, so it is a little risky to wager on Hill to keep his touchdown streak going in Week 14.
He has cleared 65.5 receiving yards in three games since Tua Tagovailoa returned from a concussion, going over 5.5 receptions in three of six games as well.
The problem? Hill’s floor has been really low this season. He had three-catch, 16-yards game (albeit with a score) even with Tagovailoa back against the Los Angeles Rams, and overall he’s failed to clear 50 yards in six different games in the 2024 season.
The Jets have allowed the second-fewest passing yards in the NFL, so don’t be shocked if Hill goes under his receiving yards total on Sunday.
