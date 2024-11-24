Is Tyreek Hill Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Patriots vs. Dolphins)
Despite dealing with a wrist injury that he has dealt with since preseason, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is off the injury report and expected to play in Week 12 against the New England Patriots.
Hill was questionable in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Rams with the injury, but he ended up suiting up, catching three of his four targets for 16 yards and a touchdown.
The Dolphins then removed the star receiver from the injury report last week, and he had one of his better games of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders, catching seven passes for 61 yards and a score.
After not finding the end zone from Week 2 through Week 9, Hill has now scored in back-to-back weeks.
With the Dolphins favored in Week 12 against the Patriots, how should we bet on Hill?
Here’s a breakdown of his prop bets for this matchup.
Best Tyreek Hill Prop Bets for Week 12 vs. Patriots
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 5.5 (Over +120/Under -155)
- Receiving Yards: 64.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +115
Since Tua Tagovailoa returned to the lineup against Arizona (four games ago), Hill has 20 catches on 26 targets for 229 yards and two scores.
The veteran receiver does not look like the same player that led the NFL in receiving yards and receiving scores last season, making him tricky to bet on in this matchup.
New England has given up the eighth most passing yards in the NFL and 16 passing scores this season, so Hill isn’t a horrible bet in his receiving yards or anytime touchdown prop.
I’d prefer taking him to find the end zone at plus money for the third straight week, especially since his targets have fluctuated all season – even with Tua under center.
