Is Tyreek Hill Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Raiders vs. Dolphins)
The Miami Dolphins will have star receiver Tyreek Hill in action in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Hill, who is dealing with a wrist injury that has hampered him all season long, does not carry an injury designation for Sunday’s game. This is a major step forward, as Hill was a true game-time decision and barely practiced last week before playing the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.
With the Dolphins needing to stack wins in a big way to make the playoffs, Hill may be heavily involved in the game plan on Sunday against the two-win Raiders.
Here’s a breakdown of how to bet on the star receiver in the prop market in this matchup.
Best Tyreek Hill Prop Bets for Week 11 vs. Raiders
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 5.5 (Over +120/Under -155)
- Receiving Yards: 69.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +120
The Raiders have actually been solid against the pass, ranking eighth in the NFL in passing yards allowed this season. However, they still have given up 15 passing scores.
Hill has been a volatile player as he deals with this wrist injury, clearing 100 yards just once this season (Week 1) and scoring just two touchdowns – with his second coming in Week 10.
If you’re going to bet on Hill, I feel that his anytime touchdown odds are too good to pass up. Last season, Hill led the NFL in receiving scores with 13, and he has scored twice when Tua Tagovailoa has been under center.
Even if the yardage isn’t there, I could still see Hill hitting paydirt in Week 11.
