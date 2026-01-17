Is Tyrell Shavers Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bills vs. Broncos)

The Buffalo Bills lost a couple of key pieces in their receiving corps on Sunday in their wild card win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Both Gabe Davis and Tyrell Shavers suffered season-ending torn ACLs, leaving the Bills with limited options on the outside aginst the Denver Broncos in the divisional round.

According to Bills head coach Sean McDermott, Shavers played over half of the team's snaps in the second half with a torn ACL.

Bills WR Tyrell Shavers, who suffered a torn ACL in the first half according to HC Sean McDermott, and on that torn ACL, played 22 of the team's 34 snaps (65%) in the second half.



With Shavers out for this divisional round matchup, the Bills will likely rely on Khalil Shakir, Brandin Cooks, Keon Coleman, Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox as their top options in the passing game.

Shavers made one catch for 14 yards (on two targets) in the wild card round win over the Jaguars. He became a key piece in the Buffalo offense in the second half of the regular season, finishing the campaign with 15 catches for 245 yards and a score.

Here's a look at how to bet on the Buffalo offense with Shavers and Davis both out for the season.

Best Bills Prop Bet vs. Broncos

Dalton Kincaid Anytime TD (+300)

During the regular season, Kincaid had five touchdown catches in 12 appearances, and he had a strong showing in the wild card round against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Buffalo tight end had three catches (on five targets) for 28 yards and a score, and he played 44.4 percent of the team's offensive snaps. That was Kincaid's highest snap share since Week 5 against the New England Patriots.

While the Denver defense has been elite against the pass this season -- sixth in EPA/Pass -- Kincaid is wildly mispriced at +300. He scored at north of 2/1 odds in the wild card round, and the Broncos have struggled a bit against opposing tight ends.

During the regular season, the Broncos allowed 95 receptions for 1,015 yards and six scores to the tight end position. Arguably the best red-zone threat in the Buffalo passing offense, Kincaid is a steal at this price on Saturday.

