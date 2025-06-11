Is Tyrese Haliburton Playing in Game 3? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Thunder vs. Pacers)
Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton revealed that he's dealing with a lower leg injury ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
However, Haliburton said he will play on Wednesday, and he was a full participant in Tuesday's practice.
That's a huge sight of relief for the Pacers, who are tied 1-1 in this series but set as home underdogs in Game 3. Even with the news of Haliburton's injury, the Pacers' odds did not move, as they are still 5.5-point undedogs at DraftKings.
Haliburton is averaging 15.5 points and 6.0 assists per game in the Finals, and he could be an interesting player to target in the prop market in Game 3.
Best Tyrese Haliburton Prop Bet for Game 3 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Tyrese Haliburton UNDER 8.5 Assists (-145)
So far in this series, Haliburton has just six assists in each of the two games, falling way short of his postseason average of 9.3 assists per game.
The star guard has seen his potential assists fall from 15.4 per game to 14.0 per game in this series, and he’s been playing off the ball quite a bit because of the Thunder scheming to keep him out of actions.
This postseason, OKC is allowing just 21.8 assists per game (the sixth-best mark in the playoffs), and the Thunder are holding opponents to an NBA-best 42.9 percent from the field in the playoffs.
As a result, the Pacers have struggled to convert off of many of Haliburton’s passes, registering just 12 made buckets on 28 assist chances.
I think this number is a little high – even at home – in Game 3.
