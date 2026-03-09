Is Tyrese Maxey Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 76ers vs. Cavs)

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is set to miss the next two games due to a sprain of the fifth finger on his right hand.

The star guard will not play in Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers or tomorrow's matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies.

76ers All-Star Tyrese Maxey suffered a sprain of the right fifth finger and is out for the next two games. He will undergo further testing and consultation on next steps. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 8, 2026

The Sixers are coming off a nightmare weekend, as they've fallen to the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference and are just 4-6 in their last 10 games. Joel Embiid and Paul George both remain out of the lineup, and now Maxey -- who has only missed two games so far this season -- is on the shelf.

That has left Philly with very few options to score the ball, as Maxey is averaging 29.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from beyond the arc.

The Sixers are just 1-1 in the games that he's missed this season, and they're in danger of falling further in the play-in tournament picture with the both the Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks within striking distance at this point in the season.

Here's a look at how to bet on the 76ers in the prop market with Maxey and others sidelined tonight.

VJ Edgecombe 18+ Points (-130)

The Philadelphia 76ers are down Maxey, Embiid and George in this matchup, while rookie VJ Edgecombe is listed as questionable.

However, if Edgecombe is able to play, he’s a must-bet in the prop market against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Edgecombe has missed back-to-back games with a lumbar contusion, but he’s averaging 24.0 points per game when Maxey is out of the lineup (two games), taking 21 shots in the last game he played without the star guard.

Overall, Edgecombe is averaging 15.3 points per game while shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from 3. Edgecombe is taking 13.3 shots per game this season, but he’ll likely see closer to 20 shots in a game where Embiid and Maxey are both out. The rookie’s status is up in the air, but he’s one of my favorite prop targets if he’s able to play.

