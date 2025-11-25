Is Tyrese Maxey Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Magic vs. 76ers)
Philadelphia 76ers star guard Tyrese Maxey has popped up on the injury report ahead of the team's game against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday.
Maxey is listed as probable for Tuesday's NBA Cup clash with a shoulder injury. Based on the probable tag, Maxey should be able to play, but he's certainly a player worth monitoring in this matchup.
The 76ers have already ruled out VJ Edgecombe and Kelly Oubre Jr. while Joel Embiid has been upgraded to questionable for this matchup.
A ton of responsibility has fallen on Maxey early in the 2025-26 season, but he's answered the call for the Sixers, averaging 33.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 7.8 assists while leading the NBA in minutes per game.
I'd expect Maxey to suit up in this matchup, where the 76ers are slight underdogs at home. Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the star guard in this NBA Cup showdown.
Best Tyrese Maxey Prop Bet vs. Magic
Tyrese Maxey OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-119)
Orlando ranks third in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game this season, but it is just 17th in opponent 3-point percentage.
That sets up well for Maxey, who is averaging 4.1 made 3s on 9.9 attempts per game (41.5 percent) this season. He scored 43 points and knocked down 4-of-11 shots from beyond the arc againt Orlando this season.
In fact, Maxey has hit four or more shots from deep in 11 of his 16 games this season, including four in a row. He's attempted at least nine shots from 3 in 14 of his 16 appearances, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to this prop.
With VJ Edgecombe and Kelly Oubre out for this game -- and Joel Embiid questionable -- Maxey could have a huge workload on offense on Tuesday.
