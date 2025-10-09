Is Tyrone Tracy Jr. Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Eagles vs. Giants)
After missing the last two games with a shoulder injury, New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. is expected to return to action on Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Tracy has been taken off the injury report by the Giants, a sign that he’ll be able to go tonight.
Tracy and rookie running back Cam Skattebo should form a nice one-two punch for the Giants in the backfield, and they may lean on both players with Malik Nabers (out for the season) and Darius Slayton (hamstring) both sidelined for this game.
In three appearances this season, Tracy has 22 carries for just 68 yards and eight catches for 54 yards.
However, he could be an interesting prop target with the Giants down multiple key playmakers in Week 6.
Best Tyrone Tracy Jr. Prop Bet vs. Eagles
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Tyrone Tracy Jr. OVER 2.5 Receptions (+125)
Even though Tracy may end up backing up Skattebo in the running game, I do think the Giants running back is a great target as a pass catcher on Thursday night.
Tracy has been targeted 13 times in three games, receiving at least five targets in both of the games that he was able to finish without injury.
That’s led to eight catches for 54 yards, with Tracy picking up at least two catches in every game.
Since the Giants are so banged up at receiver, I wouldn't be shocked if Tracy is one of the featured options in the passing game on Thursday night. He’s proven that he can make things happen after the catch, and he did play over 73 percent of the team’s snaps in Week 1.
While I expect a much more even split between Tracy and Skattebo, this prop seems a little too low for the second-year back with all of the injuries the Giants are currently dealing with.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly.