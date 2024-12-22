Is Tyrone Tracy Jr. Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Giants vs. Falcons)
New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. is dealing with an ankle injury and he’s been listed as questionable for Week 16 against the Atlanta Falcons.
However, the young running back is expected to play.
Tracy was held to just 31 yards on 10 carries in Week 15 against Baltimore, playing just 68 percent of the snaps.
The rookie has been a key piece of New York’s offense this season, rushing 151 times for 695 yards and five scores. He also has 30 catches for 220 yards.
If Tracy can’t go, the Giants will likely lean on Devin Singletary on the ground in Week 16. Singletary opened the season as the Giants’ starter, but after he missed time with an injury, Tracy ran away with the starting job.
Here’s a breakdown of the best prop bet for the Giants running game in Week 16.
Best Tyrone Tracy Prop Bet for Week 16 vs. Falcons
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rushing Yards: 49.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receptions: 2.5 (Over -150/Under +115)
- Receiving Yards: 15.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Anytime TD: +145
I am looking to target Tracy as a pass catcher in either of his receiving props in this game.
Why? Well, Drew Lock has loved to check the ball down to him in his starts.
In Lock’s two starts, Tracy has been targeted 13 total times, making seven catches for 71 yards.
He had two catches for 33 yards against Dallas (on three targets) and five catches for 38 yards against New Orleans (on 10 targets). Don’t be shocked if he has a huge role in the passing game in Week 16.
Atlanta has allowed the most receptions by running backs (83) in the NFL this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
