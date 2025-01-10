UCLA vs. Maryland Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Friday, Jan. 10
UCLA has cooled off after a hot start to the season, now traveling across the country on the heels of a double digit loss at home to Michigan to face Maryland.
The Terrapins have been much improved this season, but also find themselves on a cold streak, losing both games out west last week. Can the team return home and find its footing against a UCLA team that is hitting the road facing some adversity?
The Terps are considerable home favorites on Friday night, but who has the edge? Let’s get you set to bet on Big Ten basketball on Friday night.
UCLA vs. Maryland Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- UCLA: +5.5 (-105)
- Maryland: -5.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- UCLA: +160
- Maryland: -210
Total: 140.5 (Over +100/Under -120)
UCLA vs. Maryland How to Watch
- Date: Friday, January 10
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: XFINITY Center
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- UCLA Record: 11-4
- Maryland Record: 11-4
UCLA vs. Maryland Key Players to Watch
UCLA
Eric Dailey Jr.: Dailey returned from a one game absence, but couldn’t slow down the Michigan front court as he battled foul trouble for a portion of the game. While he is the team’s do-it-all threat on offense, able to get inside and to the free throw line but also shoot from the perimeter at a near-43% clip, Dailey is best known for his defense. The Oklahoma State transfer will be tasked with slowing down freshman star Derik Quinn.
Maryland
Derik Quinn: Quinn has looked the part of a lottery pick this season at Maryland, averaging 16 points and eight rebounds while providing elite interior defense. The freshman big man is shooting 56% from the field as he has raised the floor of the Maryland offense.
UCLA vs. Maryland Prediction and Pick
UCLA’s transition defense was exposed by Michigan, and the same may happen on the road against Maryland.
The Terps love to push the pace, posting a 20% transition rate, which is right into the weakness of UCLA’s defense that does its best work in the halfcourt. The Terps offense has been playing a bit above its level, but the team’s ability to get easy buckets in transition likely alleviates some of the concerns overall.
The UCLA defense is among the best in the country, elite at generating turnovers, second in the nation, but Maryland has been poised with the ball all season, 15th in TO%. If the Bruins aren’t going to be able to turn the Terps over, or slow down transition opportunities, this may be tough sledding for a limited offense.
UCLA is reliant on getting to the rim, where the team shoots at a top 15 clip in the country and will be facing a Maryland team that is vulnerable defending the rim. UCLA may not be a team that wants to get into high scoring affairs, but the offense may be able to fight back in this one with its ball movement, ranking top 50 in the country in assist rate.
We have seen teams like Purdue and Oregon score more than 80 points on the Terps with sound passing and ability to attack gaps in the defensive coverage, and I believe UCLA can do its part to get this over the total.
PICK: OVER 140.5
