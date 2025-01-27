UCLA vs. USC Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Monday, Jan. 27
It’s the battle for Los Angeles on Monday night when UCLA takes the short trip over to the Galen Center to face USC.
USC continues to get acclimated to Big Ten life after a slow start to the season under first-year head coach Eric Musselman. The team will have its hands full in a projected coin flip against UCLA, which has one of the best defenses in the country.
In what should be a tight affair, let’s set the stage for it with the odds, key players, and betting information.
UCLA vs. USC Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- UCLA: +1.5 (-122)
- USC: -1.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- UCLA: -111
- USC: -110
Total: 139.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
UCLA vs. USC How to Watch
- Date: Monday, January 27th
- Game Time: 10:00 PM EST
- Venue: Galen Center
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- UCLA Record: 14-6
- USC Record: 12-7
UCLA vs. USC Key Players to Watch
UCLA
Kobe Johnson: The former USC wing transferred across town to UCLA and has continued to be a key cog on the roster. He is shooting 40% from beyond the arc in Big Ten play as the Bruins offense continues to find its stride as Big Ten play continues. Will he find success against his former team?
USC
Desmond Claude: Against an aggressive ball-pressure defense like UCLA, a lot of pressure will fall on the Xavier transfer to protect the rock. Claude has been a force getting downhill and producing as a shot creator both for himself – he has scored 21 or more in three of the last four games – and for others – top 15 in the Big Ten in assist rate.
UCLA vs. USC Prediction and Pick
Both teams are going to struggle to score efficiently on Monday night.
Each offense is reliant on getting inside and scoring in the mid-range, playing mediocre basketball along the perimeter. However, each defense is compact and does an elite job of forcing teams to shoot contested jumpers from beyond the arc.
Both UCLA and USC are outside the top 200 in three-point rate allowed ranking top half in the country in three-point percentage allowed. This is impactful for two teams that are bottom third in the country in three-point rate and are shooting mediocre to poor from beyond the arc, below 35% each.
Meanwhile, neither team plays particularly fast. USC is 150th in adjusted tempo on offense while UCLA is 272nd, per KenPom, which can make for a limited possession affair with each group relying on half court execution.
With both defenses able to force the opposition into uncomfortable shots for much of this one, I’m going to side with the under.
PICK: UNDER 139.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.