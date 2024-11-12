UCLA vs. Washington Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 12
UCLA has rattled off three straight wins to get back into the thick of the bowl game conversation, needing to win two of its final three games to get a sixth win.
The Bruins travel to Washington on Friday night with the Huskies off a blowout loss at Penn State. Washington also needs one more win to make a bowl game, but is in a brutal scheduling situation on a short week.
Can UCLA continue its upward trajectory at the expense of a rebuilding Washington squad?
Here’s our betting preview.
UCLA vs. Washington Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- UCLA: +3.5 (-108)
- Washington: -3.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- UCLA: +142
- Washington: -172
Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
UCLA vs. Washington How to Watch
- Date: Friday, November 15th
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- UCLA Record: 4-5
- Washington Record: 5-5
UCLA vs. Washington Key Players to Watch
UCLA
T.J. Harden: The Bruins run game has been ineffective all season, but Harden had his best game in Week 11 against Iowa, rattling off 125 yards in the team’s third straight upset win. UCLA has a favorable matchup against a porous Washington rush defense that is outside the top 100 in EPA/Rush.
Washington
Will Rogers: Rogers sat after an ineffective first half at Penn State last week, passing for only 59 yards and throwing an interception while getting sacked two sacks. Of course, that’s an elite defense, but Rogers play must pick up at home, where the team is 5-0 on the season. Typically accurate, Rogers has completed 71% of his passes for 2,343 yards.
UCLA vs. Washington Prediction and Pick
UCLA profiles as a live underdog yet again with its ability to keep this game on the ground and run on a porous Washington rush defense.
The Huskies have been bullied by the opposing running game all season long, outside the top 100 in defensive line yards and EPA/Rush. The team has been able to limit explosive plays, but not get teams off the field whatsoever, 91st in third down conversion percentage allowed.
The team will play host to a surging UCLA team that bolsters an elite rush defense that just shut down arguably the most effective running back in the country not named Ashton Jeanty in Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson to less than three yards per carry. On the season, UCLA is 13th in yards per carry allowed and top five in explosive rush defense.
Further, this is a brutal scheduling spot for the Huskies, who are making the trip back across the country after a night game on Saturday against a physical Penn State team, its second cross-country trip in three weeks. With one less day to prepare, UCLA has a leg up in that regard as well, playing last Friday out of a BYE week.
In a game with a lower than average total, I’ll take the live underdog.
PICK: UCLA +3.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.