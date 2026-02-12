United States vs. Latvia Prediction, Odds for Men’s Olympic Hockey Group C

The United States opens up its Olympics slate with a matchup against Latvia on Thursday.

Team USA came up short in last year’s 4 Nations Face-Off, falling in overtime in the gold medal game to Team United States. They’ve failed to medal at the Olympics since also losing to the United States in the gold medal game in 2010.

On the other side, Latvia is back at the Olympics after going 0-4 in its four games in 2022. Latvia has won just one game in its last four Olympic appearances, upsetting Switzerland in the qualification playoffs back in 2014.

The Olympics opened with an upset on Wednesday, with Slovakia beating Finland, and Italy gave Sweden a scare as well. Can Latvia put up a fight against Team USA?

Let’s take a look at the odds and my prediction for the United States vs. Latvia in Men’s Olympic Hockey Group C on Thursday, Feb. 12.

United States vs. Latvia Men’s Olympic Hockey Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

United States: -3.5 (-155)

Latvia: +3.5 (+130)

Moneyline

United States: -2400

Latvia: +1200

Total

6.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

United States vs. Latvia How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Feb. 12

Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Milano Santagiulia IHO

How to Watch (TV): USA Network

United States record: 0-0

Latvia record: 0-0

United States vs. Latvia Prediction and Pick

The United States has one thing on its mind in these Olympics: gold. However, they can’t overlook their early opponents in the group stage like Finland did against Slovakia.

Latvia doesn’t have many NHL players on its roster, with just Teddy Blueger, Sandis Vilmanis, and Zemgus Girgensons up front. Uvis Balinskis is the lone NHLer on the blue line, but they have two solid goalies in Arturs Silovs and Elvis Merzlikins.

For all the debate around Team USA’s roster construction, they’re still stacked from top to bottom. Auston Matthews, Jack Eichel, Matt Boldy, Jake Guentzel, and the Tkachuk brothers lead the way up front. And the defense is where the Americans are really deep with the likes of Quinn Hughes, Zach Werenski, and Jaccob Slavin.

There isn’t really a hole in Team USA’s lineup, and they have a trio of good netminders with Connor Hellebuyck, Jake Oettinger, and Jeremy Swayman.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean that the United States will run away with this one. Latvia has a few NHLers and, more importantly, a team chemistry that allows them to play better as a whole than the sum of their parts.

An outright upset for Latvia would be shocking, but this +3.5 spread could be worth a play. For my money, though, I’m backing the goaltending while Team USA finds its chemistry in a low-scoring game.

I'm taking the UNDER 6.5, and a Latvia +3.5/UNDER 6.5 parlay at +254 is enticing as well.

Pick: UNDER 6.5 (-105)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

