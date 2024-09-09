UNLV vs. Kansas Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 3
UNLV and Kansas meet for the second time in as many seasons after the Jayhawks won 49-36 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl last winter.
However, there are plenty of changes on both teams, so how will these two meet in what is a semi-home game for Kansas at a temporary stadium? The Jayhawks are off a loss to Illinois and now have to turn around on a short week to face an upstart UNLV team that has plans on contending in the Mountain West.
Can KU take care of business at home as a considerable favorite?
Here's our full betting preview.
UNLV vs. Kansas Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- UNLV: +7 (-110)
- Kansas: -7 (-110)
Moneyline
- UNLV: +210
- Kansas: -260
Total: 56.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
UNLV vs. Kansas How to Watch
- Date: Friday, September 13th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Children’s Mercy Park
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- UNLV Record: 2-0
- Kansas Record: 1-1
UNLV vs. Kansas Key Players to Watch
UNLV
Matt Sluka: The Holy Cross transfer hasn’t showcased much of his arm just yet, completing 46% of his passes for 232 yards, but is a feared runner, taking off 20 times already for 129 yards with a touchdown. However, he will face a second Big 12 team in Kansas after out-classing a limited Houston offense in Week 1. The Jayhawks are a far more legitimate team on O, so Sluka will need to perform as a passer, which is still to be seen.
Kansas
Jalon Daniels: Daniels was shaky in the team’s loss to Illinois on the road in Week 2, throwing a critical pick-six before halftime in addition to another pair. Daniels only rushed for 35 yards as well, usually a key part of his game by extending plays, will he find his form against a rebuilt UNLV defense?
UNLV vs. Kansas Prediction and Pick
Before breaking down this game, it's worth noting that Kansas is playing this game at a far smaller stadium, Children’s Mercy Park, as its typical home stadium is going under a rebuild.
So, we can’t account for full home-field advantage in this one, but the Jayhawks offense will need to find its form quickly against a new-look UNLV defense that has Power Four transfers in addition to a full offseason under a sharp defensive mind in head coach Barry Odom.
The Rebels offense has gone against a legitimate team already, beating Houston on the road 27-7 in a game that the team probably should’ve put more points on the board. While the UNLV offense may still have some questions in the passing game, the team is more than capable of moving the ball against a Kansas defensive line that may be vulnerable against a unique ‘go-go’ offense that UNLV deploys.
I have questions about the Kansas offense. Is Jalon Daniels comfortable as an explosive rush threat after having his season cut short due to a back injury in 2023, and are there some growing pains for this offense with a new playcaller in place of Andy Kotelneci?
I’ll grab the points on a short turnaround for both teams, but one with homefield slightly mitigated.
PICK: UNLV +7
