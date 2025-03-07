UNLV vs. New Mexico Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Friday, March 7
UNLV pulled a mild upset at home earlier in the week against Mountain West contender San Diego State. Can the Rebels keep up its heater despite down its lead guard Dedan Thomas?
The team heads to The Pit to face New Mexico, the best team in the league who is focused on pushing up the NCAA Tournament seed line ahead of next week's Selection Sunday. After winning a close one on the road in the first meeting, can the Lobos cover a big spread at home?
Here's our betting preview.
UNLV vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- UNLV: +10.5 (-102)
- New Mexico: -10.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- UNLV: +460
- New Mexico: -650
Total: 146.5 (Over -106/Under -114)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
UNLV vs. New Mexico How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 7
- Game Time: 10:00 PM EST
- Venue: The Pit
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- UNLV Record: 17-13
- New Mexico Record: 24-6
UNLV vs. New Mexico Key Players to Watch
UNLV
Julian Rishwain: With Dedan Thomas sitting, Rishwain had a career night against San Diego State in a home upset. The wing made six of his nine 3-point attempts to contribute to his 26 points while dishing out four assists. A high volume shooter, he did hit five 3s in a close loss at home against New Mexico in the first meeting.
New Mexico
Donovan Dent: The soon to be Mountain West First Team guard had one of his best games of the season against UNLV, pouring in 34 points on 13-of-20 shooting with a pair of assists. He is averaging north of 20 points per game on the year with six assists as one of the best shot creators in the country, shooting nearly 50% from the field with more than six free throw attempts per game.
UNLV vs. New Mexico Prediction and Pick
New Mexico won a close game in the first meeting in Las Vegas, but I expect the Lobos to win comfortably at home and cover the spread.
For starters, the Rebels best player, Dedan Thomas has missed the team’s last four games. While the team has won three of four, the team has done its best on the defensive side of the floor against some limited offenses that can’t overwhelm the Rebels. San Diego State has routinely struggled on offense and Nevada was dragged into a low possession matchup.
If Thomas misses this game again, the Rebels won’t be able to slow this game down against the fourth fastest team in the country according to KenPom’s adjusted tempo metric. The Rebels leaky transition defense can be tested against the likes of Dent and the Lobos frenetic offense.
New Mexico will also dominate the interior against the Rebels poor interior defense, which ranks middle of the pack in two-point defense in Mountain West play against a rim running Lobos offense.
The Rebels have played inspired basketball with Thomas, but I think this is a poor matchup where it catches up with them.
PICK: New Mexico -10.5 (-120, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.