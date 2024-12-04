Updated College Football National Championship Odds Following CFP Selection Committee's Dec. 3 Rankings
It’s the last ranking before the ranking in the College Football Playoff.
With only nine games left in the season, and tickets officially being punched on Conference Championship weekend, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee released its latest rankings.
Ohio State suffered a shocking loss to Michigan, but are still poised to make the CFP, albeit at a lower seed, while Miami's chances of making the CFP have dwindled to nearly zero incredibly following a loss to Syracuse.
Alabama appears to be the team poised to slide into the College Football Playoff depending on the results of the ACC Championship. The Crimson Tide moved back into the field of 12 after a win in the Iron Bowl as Miami fell out of the top 12 and behind Alabama.
With the updated rankings helping provide a bit more clarity ahead of the last week of games, let’s take a look at the National Championship odds and updated bracket.
2024 College Football National Championship Odds
- Oregon: +350
- Texas: +380
- Ohio State: +400
- Georgia: +550
- Notre Dame: +800
- Penn State: +1000
- Alabama: +1600
- Tennessee: +1800
- SMU: +3200
- Indiana: +4000
- Clemson: +6000
- Arizona State: +8000
- South Carolina: +8000
- Iowa State: +10000
- Boise State: +10000
- Miami (Florida): +20000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Updated College Football Playoff Bracket
College Football Playoff Committee Shakes up Rankings
There was some slight reshuffling around the middle of the top 12, but the big movement happened with the ACC after Miami lost at Syracuse, blowing a 21-point lead to likely cost the team a chance at the CFP.
The ACC will continue to be the center of the movement this week with SMU in the projected field and small favorites to win the Championship Game, there is likely a spot for an SEC team to leap into the top 12, which bettors are banking on Alabama.
Meanwhile, if SMU were to lose, there will be a ton of debates late on Saturday night into Sunday’s official ranking about what to do with the final spot and if a two-loss SMU team is worthy of making the field.
Further fallout from the rankings is that Ohio State slid to sixth in the rankings, still in position to host a postseason game despite taking a loss to rival Michigan while Georgia sits at No. 7 heading into the SEC Championship Game against No. 2 Texas.
There will be more movement in the final rankings, which get released on Sunday that will set the final matchups for the first ever 12-team CFP.
