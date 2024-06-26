Updated Euro 2024 Odds Ahead of Knockout Round (England Set as Slight Favorite)
The first phase of Euro 2024 is finished, and we now turn our attention to the knockout stage.
In what has been a crowded field throughout, we see little separation between the top teams as we gear up for the knockout stages, with the favorite being England, trailed close by Spain. Following an underwhelming group stage, France appears in the more difficult bracket, which has sent the defending Euro champions odds slightly down to third ahead of a challenging bracket.
Below, you’ll find the updated odds for the knockout stage of Euro 2024, which starts on Sunday.
Euro 2024 Odds
- England: +300
- Spain: +350
- Germany: +480
- Portugal: +600
- France: +700
- Netherlands: +1200
- Italy: +1800
- Austria: +1800
- Belgium: +2600
- Switzerland: +3600
- Turkey: +5500
- Denmark: +5500
- Romania: +13000
- Georgia: +22000
- Slovakia: +22000
- Slovenia: +50000
England Slight Favorite to Win Euro 2024
England, who has never won this event, finished runners up in the latest edition and is the favorite to lift the trophy in 2024.
With a favorable schedule and a dominant defense, England will look to get over the hump, starting with a match on Sunday against Slovakia and a quarterfinal potentially looming against Italy, who the team lost to in the 2020 (played in 2022) final.
Meanwhile, France has had to deal with an injury to star striker Kylian Mbappe, who suffered a nose injury during the group stage. The team was able to beat Austria, but finished with a draw against Netherland and Poland, can the team pick up steam in the knockout stages after finishing second in the group despite a lofty rating? The path is much harder against a potent Belgium team and a quarterfinals matchup up against Portugal. The opening betting favorite is now +700 after dragging through the group stage.
We’ll find out starting this weekend.
