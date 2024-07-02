Updated Euro Odds Following Round of 16 (England and Spain Co-Favorites)
The quarterfinals of Euro 2024 are set, and it was a chalky Round of 16 that sets up an epic close to the tournament.
While the odds are holding steady across the board with all but two favorite advancing out of the first knockout round, Switzerland pulling a minor upset of Italy and Turkey stunning Austria, the quarterfinals are set to pit the best teams in Europe against one another.
England remains the favorite to win Euro 2024, but the team hasn’t been playing to the form that is expected of the favorite, needing a goal in the 91st minute to survive against underdog Slovakia.
Here are the updated odds ahead of the quarterfinals, which start on Friday.
2024 Euro Odds
- England: +350
- Spain: +350
- France: +440
- Germany: +480
- Netherlands: +650
- Portugal: 850
- Switzerland: +1400
- Turkey: +3800
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Several Contenders Advance in Euro 2024
England and Spain are now co-favorites to win Euro 2024, with a potential meeting in the Finals on the horizon if each team is able to advance through a difficult path.
Spain sits in the more difficult part of the bracket that features host country Germany, the fourth choice to win the tournament, as the team’s quarterfinal matchup on Friday.
Germany has looked the part thus far, but still is fourth in the odds to France, who remains a dangerous club given its pedigree as the winner of the last Euro competition. While France hasn’t been as dominant to date, the talent on hand is notable and is still showing in the betting market.
Switzerland, who pulled a minor upset against Italy, remains a long shot to go much further, facing England in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
We are set for an epic close to this year’s Euro competition with it being a toss-up as to who wins it all.
