USA Stars vs. USA Stripes Odds, Spread, Total and Prediction for 2026 NBA All-Star Game

The 2026 NBA All-Star Game features a USA vs. the World concept, as three teams made up of All-Stars will compete in a round-robin tournament to decide the winners.

There are two teams made up of All-Stars from the United States (Stars and Stripes) and one team with players that have international heritage (Team World).

Each of the teams will face each other – starting with USA Stars vs. World – before the two top teams in the tournament face off in the championship.

So, the two USA teams will play in either the second or third game of the round-robin tournament, and oddsmakers have set the USA Stripes team as the favorite in that matchup.

USA Stars vs. USA Stripes Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

USA Stars +2.5 (-120)

USA Stripes -2.5 (-102)

Moneyline

USA Stars: +106

USA Stripes: -130

Total

82.5 (Over -112/Under -112)

USA Stars vs. USA Stripes Rosters

USA Stars

Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors)

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons)

Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons)

Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Jalen Johnson (Atlanta Hawks)

Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers)

USA Stripes

Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)

Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)

Kevin Durant (Houston Rockets)

De’Aaron Fox (San Antonio Spurs)

Brandon Ingram (Toronto Raptors)

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers)

Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)*

*injured and will not play

USA Stars vs. USA Stripes Prediction

The split between the two USA teams is very interesting, as one squad (Stripes) features several veterans like LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, Jaylen Brown and Jalen Brunson while the Stars team has a lot of younger players with less All-Star appearances.

Will the new guard try to outshine the older team?

Betting on the All-Star game is extremely tough, as the effort level from the players has been a topic of discussion in recent years.

In this matchup, I don’t mind taking the points as there’s a good chance the winner of this game will end up in the final of the tournament.

In the Rising Stars challenge on Friday, there were a few close games, including the final with an “Elam Ending” style of game, and I think we could see a close contest in the 12-minute session between the Stars and Stripes.

There is going to be some pride on the line with the way these teams were constructed, so I don’t mind getting 2.5 points in this exhibition matchup.

Pick: USA Stars +2.5 (-120 at FanDuel)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

