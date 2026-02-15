USA Stripes vs. World Odds, Spread, Total and Prediction for 2026 NBA All-Star Game

The 2026 All-Star Game features a new format, but we’ll get to see three matchups ahead of the eventual final in a three-team round-robin tournament.

There are three teams made of All-Stars, including two teams of players from the United States (Stars and Stripes) and a World team that features international players. The first game of the tournament will be between the World team and the USA Stars.

After that the winner will play the USA Stripes team in the second game, and the loser will play the USA Stripes team in the third game. After that, the two teams with the best records will play in the championship (if there is a tie in records, point differential will determine which team(s) advance).

In the eventual USA Stripes vs. World matchup, oddsmakers have set the World team as the favorite, although Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic (hamstring) will not play in that game. He’s set to appear in the first game against the USA Stars before being shut down for the rest of the tournament.

Here’s a look at the odds, rosters and my prediction for this matchup in the 2026 NBA All-Star Game.

USA Stripes vs. World Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

USA Stripes +1.5 (-106)

World -1.5 (-114)

Moneyline

USA Stripes: +112

World: -138

Total

81.5 (Over -114/Under -110)

USA Stripes vs. World Rosters

USA Stripes

Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)

Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)

Kevin Durant (Houston Rockets)

De’Aaron Fox (San Antonio Spurs)

Brandon Ingram (Toronto Raptors)

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers)

Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)*

Team World

Deni Avdija (Portland Trail Blazers)

Luka Doncic (Los Angeles Lakers)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)*

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)*

Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets)

Norman Powell (Miami Heat)

Alperen Sengun (Houston Rockets)

Pascal Siakam (Indiana Pacers)

Karl-Anthony Towns (New York Knicks)

Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)

*injured and will not play

USA Stripes vs. World Prediction

The USA Stripes team is loaded with veterans like Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Jalen Brunson, Donovan Mitchell, Jaylen Brown and more, but can they hold up against this World team?

Personally, I’d stay away from betting on the All-Star Game until we see the intensity of the first matchup, but I think the OVER is worth a look in this game.

There are a ton of all-time scorers on both sides, and the Stripes team isn’t nearly as defensive-oriented as the USA Stars, who have Scottie Barnes, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Duren.

Plus, this will be either the second or third game of the night, so there is going to be at least one team that is at least warmed up entering this matchup.

I think it’s possible that both teams push 40 points on Sunday night, as at least one team scored 41 or more points in all three games of the tournament in the last All-Star Game.

Pick: OVER 81.5 (-114 at FanDuel)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.