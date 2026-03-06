USA vs. Brazil Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for World Baseball Classic

Team USA is the odds-on favorite to win the 2026 World Baseball Classic, and I’m not sure if they could be bigger favorites in their opening game.

The USA gets to beat up on Brazil in their opener on Friday night in Houston.

Logan Webb will start for the USA, with a star-studded lineup ready to support him. Brazil has yet to name a starter, but someone to watch is Joseph Contreras, son of longtime major-leaguer Jose, a 17-year-old righthander committed to Vanderbilt.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for USA vs. Brazil on Friday night.

USA vs. Brazil Odds & Run Line

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

USA -4000

Brazil +1600

Total

14.5 (Over -155/Under -110)

USA vs. Brazil Probable Pitchers

USA: Logan Webb

Brazil: TBA

USA vs. Brazil How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 6

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Daikin Park – Houston, TX

How to Watch (TV): FOX, Fox Deportes

USA vs. Brazil Prediction and Pick

The run line isn’t out yet, and who knows how high that would be with the total at 14.5, but that is the way I would try to bet on USA in this game.

Given the current moneyline and total, I would actually look to the UNDER 14.5. While many people may look to the OVER due to USA’s high-powered lineup, they maxed out at 12 runs (against Canada) in pool play in 2023 before putting up 14 runs on Cuba.

But instead of betting on the total, I’ll look to some home run props.

Aaron Judge, Kyle Schwarber, and Cal Raleigh are all +145 or shorter to go deep. Judge crushed a 453-foot home run in an exhibition match, and I’ll back him here at +130.

Pick: Aaron Judge to hit a Home Run (+130)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

