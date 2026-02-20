USA vs. Canada Prediction and Odds for Women's Curling Bronze Medal Game

Sure, the USA vs. Canada rivalry might be at its peak when it comes to hockey at the Olympics, but let's not overlook when these two countries will face off for the bronze medal in the women's curling competition.

Canada came into the Olympics as the betting favorites to win gold, but a semi-final loss to Sweden has led to them having to battle it out for gold. Meanwhile, the United States did well to get to the knockout stage, but was ultimately overpowered by Switzerland.

Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for Saturday's bronze medal showdown.

Women's Curling USA vs. Canada Bronze Medal Game Odds

Moneyline

Canada -250

USA +190

Total

OVER 12.5 (-113)

UNDER 12.5 (-113)

Women's Curling USA vs. Canada Bronze Medal Game Prediction

Canada came into the Olympics as the No. 1-ranked women's curling team in the world, so it makes sense that they're such a big favorite. Meanwhile, the USA has lots of room to grow. KenPom has Tabitha Peterson's team ranked just 21st in women's curling.

With that being said, the Americans got the better of Canada in the round-robin match, beating them by a score of 9-8. That, paired with Canada's subpar round-robin record of 6-3, begs the question of whether or not Peterson and Co. are as good as their world rankings indicate.

Sure, Canada should be favored, but is the -250 a fair price? I think based on the current odds, the United States is worth a bet as an underdog in the bronze medal game.

Pick: USA +190

