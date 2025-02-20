USC vs. Maryland Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 20
Maryland’s hot streak over the past month or so has continued as the team has built a strong resume ahead of the NCAA Tournament.
Can the Terps continue its heater against a middling Big Ten team like USC? The Trojans have struggled amidst roster turnover and a jump to the new league from the PAC-12 under first year head coach Eric Musselman.
Maryland is laying double digits. Is that too big of a spread, or are the Terps primed to continue on their winning ways?
Here’s our betting preview.
USC vs. Maryland Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- USC: +10.5 (-102)
- Maryland: -10.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- USC: +460
- Maryland: -650
Total: 153.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
USC vs. Maryland How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, February 20th
- Game Time: 8:30 PM EST
- Venue: XFINITY Center
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- USC Record: 14-11
- Maryland Record: 20-6
USC vs. Maryland Best Prop Bets
USC
Chibuzo Agbo UNDER 10.5 Points (-105)
Agbo is playing quite well of late, scoring 39 points over the last two games while draining 10-of-19 three-point attempts, but this matchup doesn’t set up nicely for the Boise State transfer.
The small forward’s best trait is his floor spacing, he’s shooting about 39% from three-point range at a healthy rate, but Maryland does a good job of shutting off the perimeter for opponents with its length along the roster.
The Terrapins are top 50 nationally in three-point percentage allowed and are just outside the top 100 in limiting three-point attempts.
I don’t see Agbo, who has nearly double the amount of three-point attempts as two-point attempts, getting the volume to crack this number.
Maryland
Derik Queen OVER 26.5 Points + Rebounds (-106)
Queen should have a big game against the suspect USC frontcourt that is outside the top 270 in two-point field goal percentage allowed and a bottom-half rebounding team nationally.
The freshman has made an impact all over the floor and has stuffed the stat sheet plenty, clearing this mark in seven of 15 games. While that seems like not enough to back this over, the matchup sets up for him to do so after going over in three straight games.
USC is 185th in the country in field goal percentage at the rim, where Queen does most of his damage as a scorer and USC has not been a threat to clean the glass at all, ranking 14th in offensive rebounding rate, which should give the third best defensive rebounder in Big Ten play plenty of chances to rack up the boards.
USC vs. Maryland Prediction and Pick
This game should feature plenty of possessions between two teams in the upper half of the Big Ten in terms of adjusted tempo, according to KenPom.
USC may have a .500 record in true road games this season, but the offense has actually been incredibly efficient posting the ninth-best two-point field goal percentage on the road this season, per Bart Torvik while also sporting a top 35 turnover rate.
However, the team isn’t a threat on the glass at all, 297th in offensive rebounding rate and 329th in defensive rebounding rate under that same filter. That’s where Maryland should feast in this game, an above-average rebounding group that can torch on a leaky USC transition defense.
USC’s defense has shut down the perimeter for opponents in Big Ten play, but Maryland is a rim-running offense around Queen and senior big man Julian Reese as the Trojans bottom third two-point percentage defense can lead to plenty of quality looks for the Terps.
Maryland has gone over this listed team total in the last three games and in an up-tempo matchup I like them to do it yet again.
PICK: Maryland Team Total OVER 82.5 (-106, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
