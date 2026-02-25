Utah State vs. San Diego State Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 25

The Utah State Aggies are looking to bounce back from an upset loss at Nevada when they visit the San Diego State Aztecs on Wednesday night.

Utah State had won eight straight games since an upset loss to UNLV prior to getting upset again at Nevada over the weekend. Meanwhile, San Diego State has lost two straight games, both as favorites, and is just 3-3 in its last six games.

The Aggies won the first meeting of the season on January 31, but the Aztecs covered as +6.5 underdogs in a 71-66 final.

Can Utah State take down San Diego State again?

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Mountain West matchup.

Utah State vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Utah State: +1.5 (-110)

San Diego State: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Utah State: +100

San Diego State: -120

Total

146.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Utah State vs. San Diego State How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 25

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Vijeas Arena

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Utah State record: 23-4

San Diego State record: 18-18

Utah State vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

Utah State is 12-14 ATS this season

San Diego State is 13-12 ATS this season

Utah State is 7-7 ATS on the road this season

San Diego State is 6-7 ATS at home this season

The OVER is 15-11 in Utah State games this season

The UNDER is 14-11 in San Diego State games this season

The OVER is 8-6 in Utah State road games this season

The UNDER is 8-5 in San Diego State home games this season

Utah State vs. San Diego State Key Players to Watch

Miles Byrd, Guard, San Diego State Aztecs

Miles Byrd has turned into a well-rounded player for the Aztecs, and the junior guard could see his NBA stock rise with a strong finish to the season.

Byrd isn’t popping off the charts in any category, but he is averaging 10.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game this season.

Utah State held Byrd to just seven points on 3 of 12 shooting (1 of 6 from deep) last month. We’ll see if he can spread his wings tonight at home.

Utah State vs. San Diego State Prediction and Pick

San Diego State has been struggling a bit more than Utah State recently, and I don’t think the home-court advantage is enough to overcome that.

The Aztecs are an impressive 12-2 at home, but one of those losses came in their last home game as -7.5 favorites. Meanwhile, the Aggies are a strong 7-3 on the road and are looking to bounce back from a tough loss.

I’ll back the Aggies as slight road underdogs tonight at San Diego State.

Pick: Utah State +1.5 (-110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.