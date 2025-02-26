Utah vs. Arizona Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 26
Arizona has dropped three of the last four as the team looks to find its footing ahead of the Big 12 Tournament.
With only four conference games left in the regular season, can Arizona get back on track? Oddsmakers are bracing for a Wildcats blowout win with a huge point spread listed, but is it justified?
We’ll break it down for you below as well as share our favorite prop bets for this one.
Utah vs. Arizona Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Utah: +15.5 (-102)
- arizona: -15.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Utah: +1000
- Arizona: -2100
Total: 153.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Utah vs. Arizona How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, February 26
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: McKale Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- Utah Record: 15-12
- Arizona Record: 18-9
Utah vs. Arizona Best Prop Bets
Utah
Ezra Ausar UNDER 14.5 Points (-115)
I don’t trust Ausar to maintain his recent form against Arizona, who has the size to shut off the interior for the Utes.
Ausar is averaging about 12 points per game this season, but has scored at least 20 in the last two games against UCF and Kansas State. However, the Wildcats can shut off the rim for Ausar, who is a skilled finisher and free throw threat, with their size.
Arizona
Jaden Bradley OVER 0.5 3-Pointers Made (-132)
Bradley continues to play a key role on the Wildcats roster, playing at least 30 minutes in every Big 12 game this season.
However, he has struggled from the perimeter, missing his last eight 3s across four games.
Given the role he is playing and the fact that he is shooting on average about two 3s per game, I’ll take my chance against a shaky perimeter defense of Utah that he can snap his skid in a bounce back effort from the Wildcats on Wednesday night.
Utah vs. Arizona Prediction and Pick
This is a tricky spot for Utah, who is on a relatively quick turnaround after losing at UCF in a close game on Sunday, now traveling back out west to Arizona to face a quality Wildcats team.
The Utes have struggled on the road and when out-matched all season, going 2-8 against the spread on the road and 4-10 as underdogs, and I think the Wildcats should be in line for a blowout win on Wednesday.
The Utes are over-leveraged on its ball movement offense that is reliant on getting into the teeth of the defense and scoring inside, shooting nearly 55% on two-point shots, good for 56th in the country. However, the Wildcats are an elite defense on the interior, particularly around the rim, ranking 22nd on field goal percentage on near-proximity shots, per Haslametrics.
With Utah having the worst road splits in the country when compared to its home games, I’ll lay the points on Wednesday.
PICK: Arizona -15.5 ( -120, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.