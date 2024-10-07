Utah vs. Arizona State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 7
Utah will come out of its BYE week after a shocking loss to Arizona to face the other Arizona team in the Big 12 in upstart Arizona State.
The Sun Devils have continued to improve under head coach Kenny Dillingham and now will look to score a signature win at home against a Big 12 title contender in Utah, but who will be under center for the Utes?
Head coach Kyle Whittingham is still waiting for Cam Rising to be cleared to return from his injury, which could lead to another appearance from backup Isaac Wilson.
We got the latest with a best bet for Friday night’s matchup in Big 12 play.
Utah vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Utah: -6.5 (-110)
- Arizona State: +6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Utah: -245
- Arizona State: +200
Total: 45.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Utah vs. Arizona State How to Watch
- Date: Friday, October 11th
- Game Time: 10:30 PM EST
- Venue: Mountain America Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Utah Record: 4-1
- Arizona State Record: 4-1
Utah vs. Arizona State Key Players to Watch
Utah
Cam Rising: “Will Cam Rising play?” is a common question for college football fans, dating back to the last two seasons, and we are asking it yet again. Rising was a game-time decision the last two weeks after missing the game prior but didn’t play with a laceration on his hand, leaving Isaac Wilson to take over. Wilson has been fine, but shaky at times as the Utes lost at home as double-digit favorites to Arizona in the team’s last game.
Arizona State
Cam Skattebo: The workhorse running back continues to shoulder the load for this Arizona State offense, going off for 182 yards in the team’s thrilling win against Kansas. Skattebo has rushed for 619 yards in five games but will face the toughest defensive line to date with Utah coming to Tempe.
Utah vs. Arizona State Prediction and Pick
The status of Rising is of course impactful on the point spread, but I will side with the Sun Devils as an underdog of more than three. Of course, injury news is important to get the best number, so monitor Rising’s availability throughout the week, but this number would seem to indicate that he’s on track to play.
The Sun Devils, though, have proven to have a stout defensive line that can limit the opposing offense. The defensive line has tallied 12 sacks in five games and ranks 23rd in yards per play allowed while shutting off the opposing running game to less than three yards per carry, top 15 in the country.
We haven’t seen Rising all that much this season, or the season before that, so we still don’t have a true sense of where he is physically and if he can lead a Utah offense on the road to beat a quality foe. The Utes are 100th in EPA/Play, reliant on moving the ball methodically down the field and the offensive line ranks 81st in line yards.
Arizona State’s offense may have the edge, especially in the Tempe heat, against a road Utah team the team ranks 12th in offensive line yards and 32nd in EPA/Play. With points expected to be a premium, I’ll grab the team with a proven floor on both offense and defense.
PICK: Arizona State +6.5
