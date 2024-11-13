Utah vs. Colorado Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 12
For Colorado, its path to the Big 12 Championship Game is clear, just win.
The Buffaloes are the betting favorite to win the Big 12 ahead of Week 12, and are a double-digit favorite on Saturday, so the oddsmakers are expecting another victory for Deion Sanders’ team.
For Utah, the team’s lost season hit a new low after losing in the final seconds against rival BYU at home. How will the team respond as the team heads to Boulder in hopes of playing spoiler?
Here’s our betting preview.
Utah vs. Colorado Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Utah: +11.5 (-114)
- Colorado: -11.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- Utah: +330
- Colorado: -430
Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Utah vs. Colorado How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 16th
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Folsom Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Utah Record: 4-5
- Colorado Record: 7-2
Utah vs. Colorado Key Players to Watch
Utah
Isaac Wilson: Wilson will likely be back under center after it was announced that Week 11 starter, third-stringer Brandon Rose, suffered a season-ending injury. Wilson was able to navigate a road upset against Oklahoma State, which has aged poorly, and now will head to Colorado to face a much-improved defense.
Colorado
Travis Hunter: The Heisman Trophy front runner will likely play every snap on both sides of the ball, as is custom for him, can he continue to pad his stat line? He is top 11 in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns nationally while also playing at an elite level at cornerback.
Utah vs. Colorado Prediction and Pick
The Buffaloes should continue on its Big 12 Championship trajectory with a home win against Utah.
The Utes had an all-in effort to salvage a lost season that has featured plenty of injuries to key cogs, most recently, top receiver tight end Brent Kuthie, in a last-second loss to rival BYU.
On top of that, the team announced Brandon Rose will be out for the season with an injury, so the team will turn back to benched backup Isaac Wilson to play an early kickoff against a surging Colorado team.
The Buffs are at the national average in EPA/Play while the Utes are 111th, so I struggle to see a banged-up Utah team hanging with the likes of Shedeur Sanders and this Colorado passing game.
The Buffaloes have been able to pour it on late and get margin in the second half, but with an early kick-off (10 AM local) and a Utah defense that is top 20 in EPA/Play, I’ll bet on a slow start for both teams.
PICK: 1st Half UNDER 23
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
