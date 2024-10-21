UTEP vs. Louisiana Tech Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 9
Louisiana Tech couldn’t capitalize on a win in Conference USA play, losing as double digit favorites on the road against New Mexico State.
However, the Bulldogs offense has seemingly figured out their best form with Evan Bullock under center. Can the team get back on track at home against UTEP, who won its first game of the season last week against an FIU team that played its backup quarterback for a majority of the game last week?
First year head coach Scotty Walden will continue his rebuild with the Miners, can he continue to have his team trend up to end the season.
UTEP vs. Louisiana Tech Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- UTEP: +7.5 (-115)
- Louisiana Tech: -7.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- UTEP: +215
- Louisiana Tech: -265
Total: 50.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
UTEP vs. Louisiana Tech How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, October 22
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU
- UTEP: 1-6
- Louisiana Tech: 2-4
UTEP vs. Louisiana Tech Key Players to Watch
UTEP
Skyler Locklear: Locklear was the early season starter, and was thrust back into QB1 duties after being benched for the now injured Cade McConnell. Locklear completed 60% of his passes and had two total touchdowns while only taking one sack against FIU last week.
Louisiana Tech
Evan Bullock: Bullock took five sacks in the loss to New Mexico State, but continued to showcase an ability to push the ball down the field, completing 53% for 233 yards and two touchdowns. The UTEP secondary has been vulnerable all season, 93rd in EPA/Pass, can Bullock continue to keep this La. Tech offense on track?
UTEP vs. Louisiana Tech Prediction and Pick
The Louisiana Tech defense is the best unit on the field for either team, ranking 25th in EPA/Play this season. That’s going to be impactful against UTEP, who plays at a top 20 pace and is still looking for a true answer at quarterback.
Between Locklear and McConnell, neither has been able to get this offense into form, the unit ranks 108th in EPA/Play, and it won’t get easier against arguably the best defense in Conference USA through the first half of the season.
Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech’s offense continues to be focused on the passing game. The offensive line is poor in run blocking, 125th in line yards, which makes it difficult to get any traction on the ground, 132nd in EPA/Rush. So, Bullock will look to take to the air against UTEP’s defense, which has a formidable pass rush, top third of the country in sacks this season.
The La. Tech offense has been improved with Bullock under center, but I’m not all the way sold on the team running it up on UTEP. I think this game can be tight throughout, but my preference is for the under.
PICK: UNDER 50
