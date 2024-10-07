UTEP vs. Western Kentucky Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 7
Western Kentucky will look to jumpstart a Conference USA run with a home game on Thursday against UTEP.
The Hilltoppers may have found their offensive form with Caden Veltkamp under center, can the team take care of business against UTEP? The Miners are winless on the year under first year head coach Scotty Waldren, but are continuing to integrate in a new quarterback, can that manifest in a stunning upset?
Here are the odds and our favorite bet for this CUSA meeting on Thursday night.
UTEP vs. Western Kentucky Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- UTEP: +19.5 (-110)
- Western Kentucky -19.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- UTEP: +700
- Western Kentucky: -950
Total: 58.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
UTEP vs. Western Kentucky How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, October 10
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU
- UTEP Record: 0-5
- Western Kentucky Record: 3-2
UTEP vs. Western Kentucky Key Players to Watch
UTEP
Cade McConnell: McConnell made his first start of the season against Sam Houston State last week, but drops and ineffective offense stunted any progress for the Miners fast-paced offense. McConnell passed for 204 yards while completing only 53% of his passes with a touchdown and an interception.
Western Kentucky
Caden Veltkamp: Veltkamp appears to be the Hilltoppers quarterback as the team moves into conference play. In two starts this season, he has passed for 274 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions, leading to wins against Toledo and nearly Boston College on the road.
UTEP vs. Western Kentucky Prediction and Pick
I believe this game can become a shootout quickly.
For starters, Western Kentucky will have little issue scoring on UTEP’s defense that ranks outside the top 100 in EPA/Pass and is averaging over six yards per play to the opposition this season.
With UTEP’s torrid pace, ranking 13th in seconds per play this season, the team has its drives end quickly. However, as we saw against Sam Houston last week, the team was able to rip off explosive plays, even in extended garbage time.
While there are issues in the passing game, and drops won’t help, the team will face a Western Kentucky defense that is bottom 20 in the country in EPA/Play.
Further, WKU is incredibly aggressive, forcing nine turnovers this season, which can lead to short fields for the Hilltoppers to score, or for busted coverages for the Miners offense to hit some chunk plays.
The over is my favorite play in this one.
PICK: OVER 58.5
