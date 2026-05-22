Valkyries vs. Fever Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Friday, May 22

The Indiana Fever became surrounded in controversy this week when they decided to sit Caitlin Clark due to injury, two hours before the game, without disclosing the injury on their report. The Fever still managed to win the game, taking down the Portland Fire by a score of 90-73, but now the question remains about whether or not Clark will suit up for their Friday night game against the Golden State Valkyries.

Clark is listed as probable for the game, but her official status will be a game-time decision. With that in mind, let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's game.

Valkyries vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Valkyries +5.5 (-105)

Fever -5.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Valkyries +200

Fever -245

Total

167.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Valkyries vs. Fever How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 22

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): ION, WNBA League Pass

Valkyries record: 3-1

Fever record: 3-2

Valkyries vs. Fever Injury Reports

Valkyries Injury Report

Cecilia Zandalasini, F - Out

Juste Jocyte, G - Out

Iliana Rupert C - Out for Season

Fever Injury Report

Caitlin Clark, G - Probable

Valkyries vs. Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet

Kayla Thornton UNDER 6.5 Rebounds (-153)

The Indiana Fever are one of the best rebounding teams in the WNBA, grabbing 54.6% of available boards. That could make for a tough game for one of the Valkyries' top rebounders, Kayla Thornton. She's averaging 5.5 rebounds per game this season, but even if she records six tonight, this bet will still be cashed as a winner.

Valkyries vs. Fever Prediction and Pick

The current odds indicate that Caitlin Clark will suit up tonight, but even if she plays, I'm going to take the points with Golden State. The Valkyries are leading the WNBA in net rating so far this season at +11.9, ahead of the Fever, who come in at +8.2.

One of the areas the Valkyries thrive in is not turning the ball over, sporting the lowest turnover rate in the league at just 12.2%. The low turnover rate ensures their ability to make the most of their possessions, and even if they can't get the win on the road, keeping the turnovers at a minimum will go a long way in covering this 5.5-point spread as underdogs.

Pick: Valkyries +5.5 (-105) via DraftKings

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