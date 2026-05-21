Valkyries vs. Liberty Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Thursday, May 21

The New York Liberty and Golden State Valkyries have both had long layoffs heading into Thursday’s matchup in New York.

The Liberty are off to a fast start, going 3-1 in four games, and there’s a chance they’ll get two stars back in the lineup tonight. Both Sabrina Ionescu and Satou Sabally have been upgraded to questionable ahead of tonight’s matchup, a positive sign for a Liberty team that already has one of the best offenses in the WNBA.

Meanwhile, the Valkyries have won two of three games and are back in the mix to make the playoffs after earning a spot as an expansion team in the 2025 season.

Golden State added to the roster in the offseason by signing forward Gabby Williams, but oddsmakers have it set as an underdog on May 21.

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this clash between two playoff contenders on Thursday night.

Valkyries vs. Liberty Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Valkyries +7.5 (-115)

Liberty -7.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Valkyries: +250

Liberty: -310

Total

170.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Valkyries vs. Liberty How to Watch

Date: Thursday, May 21

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Barclays Center

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Valkyries record: 2-1

Liberty record: 3-1

Valkyries vs. Liberty Injury Reports

Valkyries Injury Report

Cecilia Zandalasini – out

Juste Jocyte – out

Liberty Injury Report

Marine Fauthoux – out

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton – questionable

Sabrina Ionescu – questionable

Satou Sabally – questionable

Valkyries vs. Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bet

Jonquel Jones UNDER 8.5 Rebounds (-135)

Former league MVP Jonquel Jones is off to a solid start this season, averaging 11.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game for the 3-1 Liberty.

While the star center has just one game with 10 or more shots, she’s been a pretty steady presence on the boards, picking up seven or more in three straight contests.

However, this is a tough matchup for Jones, as the Valkyries are fifth in the WNBA in rebound percentage. So, I’m taking the UNDER with this prop all the way up at 8.5 on Thursday.

Jones only has one game with nine or boards – her last game against Portland – and the Fire are dead last in the league in rebound percentage. Against a tougher opponent, Jones is a solid bet to fall short of this prop tonight.

Valkyries vs. Liberty Prediction and Pick

Ionescu and Sabally are both up in the air for this game, so bettors may want to wait and see if they’re both going to suit up before betting on this matchup.

If they do play, I like the Liberty to cover in this matchup.

New York has been a dominant home team in recent seasons, going 17-5 straight up at home in 2025. Now, with Sabally in the fold, the Liberty have even more offensive weapons to rely on.

New York is already first in the WNBA in net rating, offensive rating and effective field goal percentage, and I think some time off will be beneficial for this veteran team.

While the Valkyries have the No. 2 net rating in the W, they also scored just 63 points in a loss to Chicago on May 13. I think Golden State is going to have a tough time hanging around at home if the Liberty are at full strength.

Pick: Liberty -7.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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