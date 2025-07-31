Valkyries vs. Mystics Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Thursday, July 31
The playoff stakes are high as the Mystics and Valkyries clash Thursday in a pivotal battle for positioning. Both teams are hovering around .500, with the Mystics sitting at 13-13 and the Valkyries just behind at 12-13.
Golden State won the first meeting in May by two points and will be looking to sweep the season series while leapfrogging Washington in the standings.
The Valkyries have alternated wins and losses over their last four games and remain in the mix despite key injuries. Washington, meanwhile, is fresh off a 103-point outburst against Chicago, but inconsistency has been a recurring issue.
The home team is favored, but neither side has consistently shown the ability to close out games against evenly matched opponents.
Valkyries vs. Mystics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Valkyries +4 (-106)
- Mystics -4 (-114)
Moneyline
- Valkyries (+158)
- Mystics (-196)
Total
- Over 154 (-110)
- Under 154 (-110)
Valkyries vs. Mystics How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, July 31, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: CareFirst Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Valkyries Record: 12-13
- Mystics Record: 13-13
Valkyries vs. Mystics Prop Bet
Sonia Citron Over 13.5 Points (+100 at FanDuel)
The rookie guard has blossomed into one of Washington’s most dependable scoring threats, averaging 14.2 points per game on the season and pacing the team in three-point makes at 1.6 per contest. Her scoring has trended upward in recent weeks, including a strong showing in the Mystics’ 103-point performance against Chicago, where she contributed both as a spot-up shooter and slasher. Golden State’s defense has been tough all year, but it tends to allow higher outputs to versatile guards, especially those who can stretch the floor. Citron’s ability to knock down threes and finish through contact makes her a difficult cover for a Valkyries team missing key defensive personnel like Monique Billings.
Valkyries vs. Mystics Prediction and Pick
I see this as a defensively driven game. Golden State ranks third in the WNBA in points allowed at just 78.5 per game, while Washington isn’t far behind at fifth, giving up 80.5. These teams combined for just 150 total points in their lone previous meeting this season, a 76-74 Valkyries win that came down to the final possession.
Neither team is particularly explosive on offense: Golden State ranks 11th in scoring (78.7 PPG) and Washington 10th (79.1 PPG) — and both rely heavily on rebounding and perimeter defense to generate opportunities. The Mystics only shoot 5.5 threes per game, the second-fewest in the league. Now let’s combine that with a Valkyries team that’s dealing with rotation losses and relies on a grind-it-out pace, and the blueprint is there for another tight, low-scoring affair.
Pick: Under 154 (-110 at FanDuel)
