Valkyries vs. Sparks Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for WNBA Commissioner's Cup
The Golden State Valkyries picked up a blowout win over the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday to move to 1-2 in Commissioner’s Cup play, and they’ll play their fourth game on Monday against the Los Angeles Sparks.
This is the third meeting between the Sparks and Valkyries this season, as they split the first two meetings with the Valkyries winning the most recent game on the road. In fact, the road team is 2-0 between these squads in the 2025 season.
The Sparks (3-6) are still without Rae Burrell (knee) and Cameron Brink (torn ACL recovery), but they did get Rickea Jackson back from concussion protocol recently. The Sparks are hoping to make the playoffs in Kelsey Plum’s first season with the franchise, and oddsmakers are buying them to get their second Commissioner's Cup win of the season.
Los Angeles beat the Dallas Wings on Friday, and it’s favored by six points on Monday night.
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this standalone matchup.
Valkyries vs. Sparks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Valkyries +6 (-110)
- Sparks -6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Valkyries: +205
- Sparks: -250
Total
- 161.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Valkyries vs. Sparks How to Watch
- Date: Monday, June 9
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Valkyries record: 3-5
- Sparks record: 3-6
Valkyries vs. Sparks Injury Reports
Valkyries Injury Report
- Tiffany Hayes -- out
Sparks Injury Report
- Cameron Brink – out
- Rae Burrell – out
Valkyries vs. Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bets
Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Kelsey Plum OVER 20.5 Points (-120)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I like Plum to clear this line on Monday night:
This season, Plum has seven games with 18 or more shot attempts (out of nine games), giving her a terrific floor when it comes to clearing this prop.
The Sparks guard is averaging 21.6 points per game in the 2025 season, and while she’s failed to clear this line in three straight games, she did have 37 against this Valkyries team in her season opener.
Golden State is also fourth in the WNBA in pace, and a few extra possessions certainly will help Plum go over this line. Even with Rickea Jackson back, the Sparks are heavily reliant on Plum’s scoring to win.
If she has a decent day efficiency wise, she should easily clear this prop on Monday.
Valkyries vs. Sparks Prediction and Pick
Another play from today’s WNBA Best Bets, I’m betting on Golden State to cover the spread as a road underdog:
Even though the Valkyries are just 3-5, they are 5-3 against the spread and have kept games close on several occasions as a road underdog.
Golden State ranks just behind the Sparks in net rating this season, and it has a top-six defensive rating in the WNBA.
The big concern for the Valkyries will be on the offensive end, as they are just 12th out of 13 teams in offensive rating. Despite that, I think they can cover against a Sparks team that is just 1-3 against the spread at home.
Los Angeles has not defended at a high level with Brink out, ranking 10th in the W in defensive rating. The Sparks also have struggled against better competition, as two of their three wins have come against the Wings and Sky – the two of the three worst teams in the WNBA so far in 2025.
Golden State should be able to hang around in the third meeting between these squads.
Pick: Valkyries +6 (-110 at DraftKings)
