VCU vs. Dayton Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Friday, March 6
The VCU Rams still have a chance of earning a share of the Atlantic-10 regular season title. If they can beat the Dayton Flyers on Friday, they'll have to hope for a George Mason upset over Saint Louis on Saturday. If that happens, VCU and Saint Louis will share the conference title.
Meanwhile, Dayton is doing its best to lock in the No. 3 spot in the Atlantic-10, and a win against VCU would prevent them from falling below Saint Joseph's.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this pivotal conference showdown on Friday night.
VCU vs. Dayton Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- VCU +1.5 (-120)
- Dayton -1.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- VCU -106
- Dayton -113
Total
- OVER 150.5 (-105)
- UNDER 150.5 (-115)
VCU vs. Dayton How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 6
- Game Time: 7:00 pm ET
- Venue: UD Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- VCU Record: 23-7 (14-3 in A-10)
- Dayton Record: 21-9 (12-5 in A-10)
VCU vs. Dayton Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 8-4 in VCU's last 12 games
- VCU is 5-1 ATS in its last six games vs. Dayton
- The UNDER is 5-0 in VCU's last five road games
- Dayton is 5-0-1 ATS in its last six games
VCU vs. Dayton Key Player to Watch
- Jadrian Tracey, G - VCU Rams
Jadrian Tracey isn't VCU's best scorer, averaging just 10.2 points per game, which is third on the team, but he torched Dayton in the first meeting between these two squads, putting up 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting, while adding in three rebounds and two assists. If the Rams can get another performance like that from him tonight, Dayton is going to be in trouble.
VCU vs. Dayton Prediction and Pick
I'm not convinced that Dayton is as good as the betting market is treating them. The Flyers are just 134th in the country in effective field goal percentage at 52.4%. That's well below the Rams, who come in at 64th in that metric at 54.2%.
It's also worth noting that VCU has a stylistic advantage in this game. The Rams are primarily a three-point shooting team, and now they get to face a Dayton defense that allows teams to shoot 36.1% from beyond the arc, which ranks 296th in college basketball.
I'll back the Rams to complete the regular season sweep of the Flyers.
Pick: VCU -106
