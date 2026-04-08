Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Blazers vs. Spurs)

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama suffered a rib contusion in Monday's win over the Philadelphia 76ers, and it caused him to miss the entire second half of that matchup.

Now, Wemby is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers, a sign that he'll be out of the lineup. The Spurs star needs to play in one more game to meet the 65-game requirement for All-NBA and other awards with just three games left in the regular season.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, there is "confidence" that Wembanyama will appear in one of the team's final three games in the regular season.

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is listed doubtful to play in Wednesday's game against Portland due to a rib contusion but there's confidence he will play at least one of the team's final three regular-season games. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 7, 2026

After taking on the Blazers on Wednesday, the Spurs will play Dallas on Friday and the Denver Nuggets on Sunday to close out the regular season.

Even with Wembanyama doubtful on Wednesday, the Spurs are 3.5-point favorites at home against a Blazers team that is battling for the No. 8 seed in the West. DraftKings Sportsbook has San Antonio set at -166 to win on April 8.

This season, Wemby is averaging 24.8 points, 11.5. rebounds, 3.1 assists and an NBA-leading 3.1 blocks per game. He's second in the odds to win the NBA's MVP award, though the latest movement shows that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has locked things up in that market.

San Antonio will finish with at least the No. 2 seed in the West this season, so there isn't a reason to rush Wemby back into the lineup over the final stretch of the regular season other than to get him to the 65-game mark.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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