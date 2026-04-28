Skip to main content
SI

Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Blazers vs. Spurs Game 5)

The latest injury update for San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama in Game 5 against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Peter Dewey|
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama.
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

In this story:

San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama missed Game 3 of the first round after he suffered a concussion in Game 2. However, the MVP candidate returned for Game 4 on Sunday, and he's expected to play in Game 5 on Tuesday night.

The Spurs have a chance to close out this first-round matchup on Tuesday, and Wemby is off the team's injury report, a sign that he's completely clear of any concussion symptoms. That's a major boost for the Spurs, as they are 2-0 with multiple double-digit wins in the two games that Wembanyama has completed in this playoff series.

As a result, the Spurs are 12.5-point favorites in the odds at DraftKings at home in Game 5 with a chance to close out the series. San Antonio outscored the Blazers 73-35 in the second half of Game 4 to secure a win, and it's one win away from delivering on the -2000 odds it had to win this first-round matchup.

In this series, the Spurs are +25 in Wembanyama's minutes, including an impressive +32 in the two games that he's completed. So, with the Spurs star off the injury report, the Blazers have their hands full on the road. San Antonio went 32-8 at home in the regular season, and it has covered the spread in 21 games as a home favorite.

This postseason, Wembanyama is averaging 22.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 3.3 blocks per game despite being limited to just 11:41 in Game 2. He and the Spurs have gone from +650 to +450 to win the NBA Finals since he returned from his concussion.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $100 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet.

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published | Modified
Peter Dewey
PETER DEWEY

Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.

Share on XFollow @peterdewey2
Home/Betting