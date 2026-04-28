Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Blazers vs. Spurs Game 5)

San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama missed Game 3 of the first round after he suffered a concussion in Game 2. However, the MVP candidate returned for Game 4 on Sunday, and he's expected to play in Game 5 on Tuesday night.

The Spurs have a chance to close out this first-round matchup on Tuesday, and Wemby is off the team's injury report, a sign that he's completely clear of any concussion symptoms. That's a major boost for the Spurs, as they are 2-0 with multiple double-digit wins in the two games that Wembanyama has completed in this playoff series.

As a result, the Spurs are 12.5-point favorites in the odds at DraftKings at home in Game 5 with a chance to close out the series. San Antonio outscored the Blazers 73-35 in the second half of Game 4 to secure a win, and it's one win away from delivering on the -2000 odds it had to win this first-round matchup.

In this series, the Spurs are +25 in Wembanyama's minutes, including an impressive +32 in the two games that he's completed. So, with the Spurs star off the injury report, the Blazers have their hands full on the road. San Antonio went 32-8 at home in the regular season, and it has covered the spread in 21 games as a home favorite.

This postseason, Wembanyama is averaging 22.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 3.3 blocks per game despite being limited to just 11:41 in Game 2. He and the Spurs have gone from +650 to +450 to win the NBA Finals since he returned from his concussion.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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