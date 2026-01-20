Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Spurs vs. Rockets)

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama has played in multiple back-to-backs so far this month, and there's a good chance that he plays in another on Tuesday night in a crucial Western Conference matchup with the Houston Rockets.

Wemby has dealt with calf and knee injuries this season, leading to him playing a lot of games on a minutes restriction, but he has returned to the starting lineup over the last five games for San Antonio.

The star center played just over 26 minutes in Monday's win over the Utah Jazz, finishing with 33 points and 10 rebounds. Since he didn't have a huge minutes workload, Wembanyama is likely on the right side of questionable for Tuesday's game against Houston -- although the Spurs have yet to release an injury report for this matchup.

This season, the former No. 1 overall pick has appeared in 29 games, averaging 24.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from 3. He's led the Spurs to a 20-9 record in the games that he's played in, including a win over Houston earlier this season.

Since Wembanyama has played both ends of a back-to-back twice already this month, I'd expect him to be out there in such a big Western Conference matchup on Tuesday. Still, bettors should wait for the team's injury report before penciling in a bet on the Spurs.

Here's a look at how to bet on Wemby in the prop market against Kevin Durant and company.

Best Victor Wembanyama Prop Bet vs. Rockets

Victor Wembanyama OVER 23.5 Points (-107)

Since returning to the starting lineup, Wemby has cleared this prop in three of his five games, including back-to-back 30-point showings.

He had 39 points in a close win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, and the star big man followed that up with an efficient 33 points on Monday. Wemby has taken at least 15 shots in seven of the eight games he's played in since returning from a knee injury, giving him a great floor in this prop.

All we're asking is for the Spurs star to hit his season average on Tuesday, and I think he can against a Houston team that he scored 22 points on 16 shots against earlier in the season. There's no doubt that Wemby has been more aggressive since his calf injury, as he's kept his scoring in the mid-20s despite playing only around half the game every night.

This season, he has 24 or more points in 16 of his 29 appearances. I think he adds to that total on Jan. 20.

