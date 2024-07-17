Vikings 2024 NFL Playoff Odds (Minnesota is On the Outside Looking In)
The Minnesota Vikings didn't have their 2023 season go their way. Kirk Cousins went down with an injury early in the season and they weren't able to find a viable option at the position to help lead them to the postseason, losing six of their last seven games.
Now that Cousins has signed in Atlanta, what can we expect from the Vikings in 2024? One of the best ways to find that out is by looking at their betting odds to make the playoffs.
So, let's do exactly that.
Minnesota Vikings Odds to Make 2024 NFL Playoffs
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Yes +280
- No -375
Vikings Are Longshots to Make NFL Playoffs
The Vikings' odds to make the playoffs in 2024 sit at +280, which is an implied probability of 26.32%.
The good news is the Vikings have turned their roster around and have already built a good core of young players that should help lead this team to plenty of wins in the future. The bad news is we shouldn't expect that success to come this season.
Sam Darnold and their first-round pick, J.J. McCarthy, will duel it out for the starting gig at quarterback. No matter who wins the starting role, they'll have one of the best receivers in the NFL to throw the ball to in Justin Jefferson.
Not only did the Vikings have the No. 10 overall pick, which they used to draft McCarthy, they also had the No. 17 overall pick which they used to draft arguably the best defensive player available in Dallas Turner. The Alabama edge-rusher will be expected to fill the hole left by Danielle Hunter and help lead this team's defensive unit in the years to come.
One of the biggest things working against the Vikings this upcoming season is that Minnesota has the fifth-hardest schedule in the league based on their opponent's projected win total. Only the Ravens, Browns, Patriots, and Steelers have a more difficult schedule.
The Vikings have a long road ahead of them if they want to make the playoffs this season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.