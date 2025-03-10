Vikings Super Bowl Odds Take Major Hit After Sam Darnold Signs With Seahawks
The J.J. McCarthy officially is starting in Minnesota.
On Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that quarterback Sam Darnold is leaving Minnesota and is signing a three-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks. The move has caused a change in the Vikings' odds to win the Super Bowl in the 2025 season, as they've gone from +4000 to +4500 at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Darnold had a monster season for the Vikings in the 2024 campaign, throwing for 35 touchdowns, 4,319 yards, and just 12 picks while leading Minnesota to a 14-3 record. Unfortunately, he wilted in Week 18 against the Detroit Lions (with the No. 1 seed in the NFC on the line) and in the playoffs against the Los Angeles Rams.
Those two poor performances were enough for the Vikings to decide to move on from the veteran signal-caller.
Minnesota drafted J.J. McCarthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but he missed the entire 2024 season with a knee injury. Now, he appears to be next in line at quarterback for the Vikings.
Oddsmakers aren't as confident in the Vikings now that Darnold is gone, as they've dropped them down in the odds to win the Super Bowl in the 2025 season. Minnesota is now behind teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (all +4000 or +3500) in the latest odds.
Seattle is sitting at +6500 to win the Super Bowl after adding Darnold as its new starting quarterback.
