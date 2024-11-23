Vikings vs. Bears Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 12
The Minnesota Vikings hit the road to take on the Chicago Bears in NFL Week 12 action in the NFC North.
The game involves two offenses that have sputtered of late. The Bears offense has failed to live up to expectations all season and while the Vikings offense got off to a huge start, Sam Darnold has regressed in recent weeks, making Minnesota fans nervous as we approach the final stretch of the season.
If you want to bet on a few player props for Sunday's game, you've come to the right place. I have three locked in that I'm about to break down.
Vikings vs. Bears Player Prop Bets
- Aaron Jones OVER 61.5 Rush Yards (-110) via DraftKings
- D'Andre Swift UNDER 62.5 Rush Yards (-111) via BetMGM
- Caleb Williams Touchdown (+470) via FanDuel
Aaron Jones OVER 61.5 Rush Yards (-110)
Aaron Jones to go over his rushing yards total is my No. 10 ranked player prop in Week 12:
The Vikings' path to beating the Bears on Sunday is going to be running the football. The Bears have one of the best secondaries in the NFL, but they struggle when it comes to stopping the run, ranking 24th in opponent rush EPA and 26th in opponent yards per carry (4.8).
Aaron Jones is averaging 15.7 carries and 57.6 rush yards per game this season. He should be well-poised to have a big game against a bad run defense.
D'Andre Swift UNDER 62.5 Rush Yards (-111)
D'Andre Swift to go under his rush yards total is my No. 7 ranked player prop in Week 12:
The Minnesota Vikings have the best run defense in the NFL, leading the league in both opponent rush EPA and opponent rush success rate while also allowing the second-fewest yards per carry at 3.6.
D'Andre Swift of the Bears is averaging 63.5 rush yards per game, but now Chicago is throwing the ball more in recent games with 60.91% of their plays in their last three games being passing plays, the 10th highest rate in the NFL.
Caleb Williams Touchdown (+470)
Caleb Williams has yet to score a rushing touchdown this season, but his rushing attempt numbers have increased in recent weeks, taking off with his last nine times in two of his last four games. Last week against the Packers, he ran nine times for 70 yards, a season-high.
With how good the Vikings defense is, he may be forced out of the pocket throughout the game, forcing him to take off with his legs. +470 is a great bet for him to score the first rushing touchdown of his career.
More NFL Week 12 Betting Content
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!