Vikings vs. Browns Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NFL Preseason Week 2
Things have gone horribly for the Minnesota Vikings this offseason, starting with rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy going down with a season-ending meniscus tear in his knee.
Not only that, but the Vikings have lost multiple other plays to injuries, including wide receiver Jordan Addison, who was hurt in practice on Wednesday. His status for Week 2 of the preseason against the Cleveland Browns is murky at best.
Still, Minnesota is 1-0 this preseason after beating the Las Vegas Raiders. The Browns, on the other hand, are 0-1 after scoring just 10 points against the Green Bay Packers. Cleveland plans to rest quarterback Deshaun Watson again on Saturday, which could lead to a low-scoring affair between these squads.
Let’s dive into the odds, key players to watch and how I’m betting this Week 2 preseason matchup.
Vikings vs. Browns Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Vikings +5 (-110)
- Browns -5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Vikings: +205
- Browns: -250
Total
- 36.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Vikings vs. Browns How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Aug. 17
- Time: 4:25 p.m. EST
- Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Local ABC, FOX or CBS Affiliate
- Vikings record: 1-0
- Browns record: 0-1
Vikings vs. Browns Key Players to Watch
Minnesota Vikings
Jaren Hall: The Vikings took Hall in the 2023 NFL Draft, and it now looks like he’ll be the backup to Sam Darnold with J.J. McCarthy out for the season. Darnold is not expected to play against Cleveland, so Hall should get a ton of reps. He finished with 63 passing yards while completing seven of his 16 pass attempts against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Cleveland Browns
Jameis Winston: Will Winston see an expanded role in Week 2 of the preseason? Deshaun Watson won’t play in the game, but Winston attempted just five passes, completing four of them, in a loss to the Packers in Week 1. He is the frontrunner for the backup job in Cleveland at the moment.
Vikings vs. Browns Prediction and Pick
The Browns played their first preseason game with Watson, and the offense ended up with just 10 points.
While Dorian Thompson-Robinson received the bulk of the playing time during that game, he could see it again if Winston’s role isn’t expanded.
That doesn’t bode well for the OVER in this one, especially since the Vikings are sitting Sam Darnold after watching McCarthy’s season end abruptly after Week 1.
I don’t have a ton of confidence in Hall to lead the Vikings to a high-scoring game, especially if Minnesota plays it safe with other key players on the offensive side of the ball.
Bettors should expect a low-scoring game in Cleveland.
Pick: UNDER 36.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.